VICOR Earnings Results: $VICR Reports Quarterly Earnings

VICOR ($VICR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, missing estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $93,970,000, missing estimates of $98,565,996 by $-4,595,996.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $VICR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

VICOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of VICOR stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

VICOR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VICR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VICR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/31.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.