VICOR Earnings Results: $VICR Reports Quarterly Earnings

April 29, 2025 — 04:31 pm EDT

VICOR ($VICR) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, missing estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $93,970,000, missing estimates of $98,565,996 by $-4,595,996.

VICOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of VICOR stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VICOR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VICR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VICR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

