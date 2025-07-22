Stocks
VICR

Vicor Corporation Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results with Significant Revenue and Profit Growth

July 22, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by Quiver Quantitative

Vicor Corporation reports Q2 2025 financial results, showing significant revenue and net income growth compared to the previous year.

Quiver AI Summary

Vicor Corporation announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting significant growth with total revenues of $141.0 million, reflecting a 64.3% increase from the same period last year. Gross margin also improved, reaching $92.1 million, with a gross margin percentage of 65.3%. The company achieved a net income of $41.2 million, a substantial recovery from a net loss in the prior year. Cash flow from operations rose to $65.2 million, and cash and cash equivalents increased to approximately $338.5 million. Despite a slight year-over-year increase in backlog, there was a sequential decrease compared to the previous quarter. CEO Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli highlighted ongoing efforts to address patent issues and the development of new technologies for AI applications, indicating potential for future revenue growth. An investor conference call is scheduled for later today to further discuss these results.

Potential Positives

  • Financial results showed significant growth, with total revenues reaching $141.0 million, a 64.3% increase year-over-year.
  • Net income has improved to $41.2 million for the quarter, contrasting with a net loss of $1.2 million during the same period last year.
  • Cash flow from operations surged to $65.2 million, compared to $15.6 million a year ago, indicating strong operational performance.
  • The gross margin increased to 65.3% for the quarter, reflecting improved profitability and efficiency in operations.

Potential Negatives

  • Operating expenses increased to $46.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, which could indicate rising costs that might impact future profitability.
  • Backlog experienced a 9.6% sequential decrease from the first quarter of 2025, which may suggest weakening demand or challenges in securing future orders.
  • Although net income improved significantly compared to the prior year, it was only a modest increase from the first quarter of 2025, raising concerns about sustainability of profitability growth.

FAQ

What were Vicor's total product revenues for Q2 2025?

Vicor reported total product revenues of $141.0 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How did Vicor's net income change compared to last year?

Vicor's net income for Q2 2025 was $41.2 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $1.2 million a year ago.

What is Vicor's gross margin for Q2 2025?

Vicor's gross margin increased to 65.3% for the second quarter of 2025, up from 49.8% a year prior.

When will Vicor hold its investor conference call?

Vicor's investor conference call is scheduled for today, July 22, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I find more information about Vicor's products?

More information about Vicor and its products can be found on the company's website at www.vicorpower.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$VICR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VICR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VICR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VICR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $VICR stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ANDOVER, Mass., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are below.



Product revenues, licensing income and a patent litigation settlement for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 totaled $141.0 million, a 64.3% increase from $85.9 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 50.1% sequential increase from $94.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.



Gross margin increased to $92.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $42.8 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $44.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, increased to 65.3% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 49.8% for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased from 47.2% for the first quarter of 2025. Operating expenses increased to $46.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $42.6 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $44.5 million for the first quarter of 2025.



Net income for the second quarter was $41.2 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($1.2) million or ($0.03) per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $2.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.



Cash flow from operations totaled $65.2 million for the second quarter, compared to cash flow from operations of $15.6 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and cash flow from operations of $20.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. Capital expenditures for the second quarter totaled $6.2 million, compared to $6.1 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025 increased 14.3% sequentially to approximately $338.5 million compared to approximately $296.1 million as of March 31, 2025.



Backlog for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 totaled $155.2 million, a 0.9% increase from $153.8 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and 9.6% sequential decrease from $171.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025.



Commenting on second quarter performance, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli stated: “Having brought to fruition our first ITC action with cease-and-desist and exclusion orders, we are pursuing additional actions to curtail importation into the US of infringing power and computing systems sourced from contract manufacturers by unlicensed OEMs and Hyper-scalers.”



“As importantly, we are bringing to fruition high performance ChiPs and 2

nd

gen VPD for AI applications, which should increase product revenues and utilization of our first ChiP fab. Total revenues and margins will thus reflect many patented innovations in the state of the art of high density power systems.”



For more information on Vicor and its products, please visit the Company’s website at

www.vicorpower.com

.




Earnings Conference Call



Vicor will be holding its investor conference call today, Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Vicor encourages investors and analysts who intend to ask questions via the conference call to register with Notified, the service provider hosting the conference call. Those registering on

Notified’s website

will receive dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details. Registration may be completed at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. on July 22, 2025. For those parties interested in listen-only mode, the conference call will be webcast via a link that will be posted on the

Investor Relations page of Vicor's website

prior to the conference call. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to register and, if necessary, download and install any required software. For those who cannot participate in the live conference call, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website.



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement, and, the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “assumes,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “prospective,” “project,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding bookings, shipments, revenue, profitability, targeted markets, increase in manufacturing capacity and utilization thereof, future products and capital resources. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and estimates as to the prospective events and circumstances that may or may not be within the company’s control and as to which there can be no assurance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those economic, business, operational and financial considerations set forth in Vicor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under Part I, Item I — “Business,” under Part I, Item 1A — “Risk Factors,” under Part I, Item 3 — “Legal Proceedings,” and under Part II, Item 7 — “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” The risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K may not be exhaustive. Therefore, the information contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K should be read together with other reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K, which may supplement, modify, supersede or update those risk factors. Vicor does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.




Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.





For further information contact:




James F. Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer


Office: (978) 470-2900


Email:

invrel@vicorpower.com






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VICOR CORPORATION
















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS





(Thousands except for per share amounts)

















QUARTER ENDED


YEAR ENDED



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)











JUN 30,


JUN 30,


JUN 30,


JUN 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024


















Product revenue

$

85,693


$

76,583



$

168,899


$

152,275


Royalty revenue


10,353



9,271




21,115



17,451


Patent litigation settlement


45,000



-




45,000



-


Total product revenue, royalty revenue and patent litigation settlement


141,046



85,854




235,014



169,726


Cost of product revenues


48,918



43,083




98,521



81,832


Gross margin


92,128



42,771




136,493



87,894










Operating expenses:








Selling, general and administrative


27,952



23,318




53,089



49,317


Research and development


18,791



16,939




38,168



34,978


Litigation-contingency expense


-



2,300




-



19,500


Total operating expenses


46,743



42,557




91,257



103,795










Income (loss) from operations


45,385



214




45,236



(15,901

)










Other income (expense), net


3,657



2,807




6,791



5,531










Income (loss) before income taxes


49,042



3,021




52,027



(10,370

)










Less: Provision for income taxes


7,842



4,216




8,266



5,287










Consolidated net income (loss)


41,200



(1,195

)



43,761



(15,657

)










Less: Net income attributable to








noncontrolling interest


8



1




30



12










Net income (loss) attributable to








Vicor Corporation

$

41,192


($

1,196

)


$

43,731


($

15,669

)


















Net income (loss) per share attributable








to Vicor Corporation:








Basic

$

0.92


$

(0.03

)


$

0.97


$

(0.35

)


Diluted

$

0.91


$

(0.03

)


$

0.97


$

(0.35

)










Shares outstanding:








Basic


45,007



44,855




45,112



44,686


Diluted


45,077



44,855




45,286



44,686























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VICOR CORPORATION








CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET



(Thousands)













JUN 30,


DEC 31,




2025




2024



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


Assets








Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

338,541



$

277,273


Accounts receivable, net


55,085




52,948


Inventories


95,493




106,032


Other current assets


25,662




26,781


Total current assets


514,781




463,034






Long-term deferred tax assets


281




261


Long-term investment, net


2,584




2,641


Property, plant and equipment, net


154,285




152,705


Other assets


21,578




22,477






Total assets

$

693,509



$

641,118






Liabilities and Equity








Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$

16,805



$

8,737


Accrued compensation and benefits


13,351




10,852


Accrued expenses


3,351




6,589


Accrued litigation


27,563




26,888


Sales allowances


2,639




1,667


Short-term lease liabilities


1,699




1,716


Income taxes payable


2,926




59


Short-term deferred revenue and customer prepayments


5,506




5,312






Total current liabilities


73,840




61,820






Long-term income taxes payable


4,809




3,387


Long-term lease liabilities


5,994




5,620


Total liabilities


84,643




70,827






Equity:




Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity:




Capital stock


420,385




408,187


Retained earnings


346,534




302,803


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(1,291

)



(1,495

)


Treasury stock


(157,033

)



(139,424

)


Total Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity


608,595




570,071


Noncontrolling interest


271




220


Total equity


608,866




570,291






Total liabilities and equity

$

693,509



$

641,118









This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

VICR

