Vicor Corporation Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results with Significant Revenue and Profit Growth

Vicor Corporation reports Q2 2025 financial results, showing significant revenue and net income growth compared to the previous year.

Quiver AI Summary

Vicor Corporation announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting significant growth with total revenues of $141.0 million, reflecting a 64.3% increase from the same period last year. Gross margin also improved, reaching $92.1 million, with a gross margin percentage of 65.3%. The company achieved a net income of $41.2 million, a substantial recovery from a net loss in the prior year. Cash flow from operations rose to $65.2 million, and cash and cash equivalents increased to approximately $338.5 million. Despite a slight year-over-year increase in backlog, there was a sequential decrease compared to the previous quarter. CEO Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli highlighted ongoing efforts to address patent issues and the development of new technologies for AI applications, indicating potential for future revenue growth. An investor conference call is scheduled for later today to further discuss these results.

Potential Positives

Financial results showed significant growth, with total revenues reaching $141.0 million, a 64.3% increase year-over-year.

Net income has improved to $41.2 million for the quarter, contrasting with a net loss of $1.2 million during the same period last year.

Cash flow from operations surged to $65.2 million, compared to $15.6 million a year ago, indicating strong operational performance.

The gross margin increased to 65.3% for the quarter, reflecting improved profitability and efficiency in operations.

Potential Negatives

Operating expenses increased to $46.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, which could indicate rising costs that might impact future profitability.

Backlog experienced a 9.6% sequential decrease from the first quarter of 2025, which may suggest weakening demand or challenges in securing future orders.

Although net income improved significantly compared to the prior year, it was only a modest increase from the first quarter of 2025, raising concerns about sustainability of profitability growth.

FAQ

What were Vicor's total product revenues for Q2 2025?

Vicor reported total product revenues of $141.0 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How did Vicor's net income change compared to last year?

Vicor's net income for Q2 2025 was $41.2 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $1.2 million a year ago.

What is Vicor's gross margin for Q2 2025?

Vicor's gross margin increased to 65.3% for the second quarter of 2025, up from 49.8% a year prior.

When will Vicor hold its investor conference call?

Vicor's investor conference call is scheduled for today, July 22, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I find more information about Vicor's products?

More information about Vicor and its products can be found on the company's website at www.vicorpower.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VICR Congressional Stock Trading

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $VICR Data Alerts

Members of Congress have traded $VICR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VICR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/31.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VICR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $VICR stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ANDOVER, Mass., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are below.





Product revenues, licensing income and a patent litigation settlement for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 totaled $141.0 million, a 64.3% increase from $85.9 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 50.1% sequential increase from $94.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.





Gross margin increased to $92.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $42.8 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $44.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, increased to 65.3% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 49.8% for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased from 47.2% for the first quarter of 2025. Operating expenses increased to $46.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $42.6 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $44.5 million for the first quarter of 2025.





Net income for the second quarter was $41.2 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($1.2) million or ($0.03) per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $2.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.





Cash flow from operations totaled $65.2 million for the second quarter, compared to cash flow from operations of $15.6 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and cash flow from operations of $20.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. Capital expenditures for the second quarter totaled $6.2 million, compared to $6.1 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025 increased 14.3% sequentially to approximately $338.5 million compared to approximately $296.1 million as of March 31, 2025.





Backlog for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 totaled $155.2 million, a 0.9% increase from $153.8 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and 9.6% sequential decrease from $171.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025.





Commenting on second quarter performance, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli stated: “Having brought to fruition our first ITC action with cease-and-desist and exclusion orders, we are pursuing additional actions to curtail importation into the US of infringing power and computing systems sourced from contract manufacturers by unlicensed OEMs and Hyper-scalers.”





“As importantly, we are bringing to fruition high performance ChiPs and 2



nd



gen VPD for AI applications, which should increase product revenues and utilization of our first ChiP fab. Total revenues and margins will thus reflect many patented innovations in the state of the art of high density power systems.”





For more information on Vicor and its products, please visit the Company’s website at



www.vicorpower.com



.







Earnings Conference Call







Vicor will be holding its investor conference call today, Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Vicor encourages investors and analysts who intend to ask questions via the conference call to register with Notified, the service provider hosting the conference call. Those registering on



Notified’s website



will receive dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details. Registration may be completed at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. on July 22, 2025. For those parties interested in listen-only mode, the conference call will be webcast via a link that will be posted on the



Investor Relations page of Vicor's website



prior to the conference call. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to register and, if necessary, download and install any required software. For those who cannot participate in the live conference call, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website.





This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement, and, the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “assumes,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “prospective,” “project,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding bookings, shipments, revenue, profitability, targeted markets, increase in manufacturing capacity and utilization thereof, future products and capital resources. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and estimates as to the prospective events and circumstances that may or may not be within the company’s control and as to which there can be no assurance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those economic, business, operational and financial considerations set forth in Vicor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under Part I, Item I — “Business,” under Part I, Item 1A — “Risk Factors,” under Part I, Item 3 — “Legal Proceedings,” and under Part II, Item 7 — “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” The risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K may not be exhaustive. Therefore, the information contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K should be read together with other reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K, which may supplement, modify, supersede or update those risk factors. Vicor does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.







Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.











For further information contact:









James F. Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer





Office: (978) 470-2900





Email:



invrel@vicorpower.com













VICOR CORPORATION













































































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS





























(Thousands except for per share amounts)

















































































QUARTER ENDED













YEAR ENDED

















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)





















































JUN 30,













JUN 30,













JUN 30,













JUN 30,

















2025













2024













2025













2024





















































































Product revenue









$









85,693













$









76,583

















$









168,899













$









152,275

















Royalty revenue













10,353

















9,271





















21,115

















17,451

















Patent litigation settlement













45,000

















-





















45,000

















-

















Total product revenue, royalty revenue and patent litigation settlement













141,046

















85,854





















235,014

















169,726

















Cost of product revenues













48,918

















43,083





















98,521

















81,832

















Gross margin













92,128

















42,771





















136,493

















87,894





















































Operating expenses:









































Selling, general and administrative













27,952

















23,318





















53,089

















49,317

















Research and development













18,791

















16,939





















38,168

















34,978

















Litigation-contingency expense













-

















2,300





















-

















19,500

















Total operating expenses













46,743

















42,557





















91,257

















103,795





















































Income (loss) from operations













45,385

















214





















45,236

















(15,901









)

















































Other income (expense), net













3,657

















2,807





















6,791

















5,531





















































Income (loss) before income taxes













49,042

















3,021





















52,027

















(10,370









)

















































Less: Provision for income taxes













7,842

















4,216





















8,266

















5,287





















































Consolidated net income (loss)













41,200

















(1,195









)

















43,761

















(15,657









)

















































Less: Net income attributable to









































noncontrolling interest













8

















1





















30

















12





















































Net income (loss) attributable to









































Vicor Corporation









$









41,192













($









1,196









)













$









43,731













($









15,669









)





















































































Net income (loss) per share attributable









































to Vicor Corporation:









































Basic









$









0.92













$









(0.03









)













$









0.97













$









(0.35









)













Diluted









$









0.91













$









(0.03









)













$









0.97













$









(0.35









)

















































Shares outstanding:









































Basic













45,007

















44,855





















45,112

















44,686

















Diluted













45,077

















44,855





















45,286

















44,686





































































VICOR CORPORATION













































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





















(Thousands)





































































JUN 30,













DEC 31,





















2025





















2024





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













Assets













































Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$









338,541

















$









277,273

















Accounts receivable, net













55,085





















52,948

















Inventories













95,493





















106,032

















Other current assets













25,662





















26,781

















Total current assets













514,781





















463,034





































Long-term deferred tax assets













281





















261

















Long-term investment, net













2,584





















2,641

















Property, plant and equipment, net













154,285





















152,705

















Other assets













21,578





















22,477





































Total assets









$









693,509

















$









641,118





































Liabilities and Equity













































Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable









$









16,805

















$









8,737

















Accrued compensation and benefits













13,351





















10,852

















Accrued expenses













3,351





















6,589

















Accrued litigation













27,563





















26,888

















Sales allowances













2,639





















1,667

















Short-term lease liabilities













1,699





















1,716

















Income taxes payable













2,926





















59

















Short-term deferred revenue and customer prepayments













5,506





















5,312





































Total current liabilities













73,840





















61,820





































Long-term income taxes payable













4,809





















3,387

















Long-term lease liabilities













5,994





















5,620

















Total liabilities













84,643





















70,827





































Equity:

























Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity:

























Capital stock













420,385





















408,187

















Retained earnings













346,534





















302,803

















Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(1,291









)

















(1,495









)













Treasury stock













(157,033









)

















(139,424









)













Total Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity













608,595





















570,071

















Noncontrolling interest













271





















220

















Total equity













608,866





















570,291





































Total liabilities and equity









$









693,509

















$









641,118

































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.