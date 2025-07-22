Vicor Corporation Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results with Significant Revenue and Profit Growth

Vicor Corporation reports Q2 2025 financial results, showing significant revenue and net income growth compared to the previous year.
Vicor Corporation announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting significant growth with total revenues of $141.0 million, reflecting a 64.3% increase from the same period last year. Gross margin also improved, reaching $92.1 million, with a gross margin percentage of 65.3%. The company achieved a net income of $41.2 million, a substantial recovery from a net loss in the prior year. Cash flow from operations rose to $65.2 million, and cash and cash equivalents increased to approximately $338.5 million. Despite a slight year-over-year increase in backlog, there was a sequential decrease compared to the previous quarter. CEO Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli highlighted ongoing efforts to address patent issues and the development of new technologies for AI applications, indicating potential for future revenue growth. An investor conference call is scheduled for later today to further discuss these results.
- Financial results showed significant growth, with total revenues reaching $141.0 million, a 64.3% increase year-over-year.
- Net income has improved to $41.2 million for the quarter, contrasting with a net loss of $1.2 million during the same period last year.
- Cash flow from operations surged to $65.2 million, compared to $15.6 million a year ago, indicating strong operational performance.
- The gross margin increased to 65.3% for the quarter, reflecting improved profitability and efficiency in operations.
- Operating expenses increased to $46.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, which could indicate rising costs that might impact future profitability.
- Backlog experienced a 9.6% sequential decrease from the first quarter of 2025, which may suggest weakening demand or challenges in securing future orders.
- Although net income improved significantly compared to the prior year, it was only a modest increase from the first quarter of 2025, raising concerns about sustainability of profitability growth.
What were Vicor's total product revenues for Q2 2025?
Vicor reported total product revenues of $141.0 million for the second quarter of 2025.
How did Vicor's net income change compared to last year?
Vicor's net income for Q2 2025 was $41.2 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $1.2 million a year ago.
What is Vicor's gross margin for Q2 2025?
Vicor's gross margin increased to 65.3% for the second quarter of 2025, up from 49.8% a year prior.
When will Vicor hold its investor conference call?
Vicor's investor conference call is scheduled for today, July 22, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Where can I find more information about Vicor's products?
More information about Vicor and its products can be found on the company's website at www.vicorpower.com.
$VICR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $VICR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VICR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/31.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$VICR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $VICR stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 1,653,327 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,342,637
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 598,896 shares (+15.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,016,354
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 368,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,219,718
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 259,022 shares (+4634.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,117,049
- ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 213,895 shares (+885.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,006,008
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC removed 112,891 shares (-74.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,281,040
- NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 100,000 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,678,000
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
ANDOVER, Mass., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are below.
Product revenues, licensing income and a patent litigation settlement for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 totaled $141.0 million, a 64.3% increase from $85.9 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 50.1% sequential increase from $94.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.
Gross margin increased to $92.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $42.8 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $44.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, increased to 65.3% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 49.8% for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased from 47.2% for the first quarter of 2025. Operating expenses increased to $46.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $42.6 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $44.5 million for the first quarter of 2025.
Net income for the second quarter was $41.2 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($1.2) million or ($0.03) per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $2.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.
Cash flow from operations totaled $65.2 million for the second quarter, compared to cash flow from operations of $15.6 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and cash flow from operations of $20.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. Capital expenditures for the second quarter totaled $6.2 million, compared to $6.1 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025 increased 14.3% sequentially to approximately $338.5 million compared to approximately $296.1 million as of March 31, 2025.
Backlog for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 totaled $155.2 million, a 0.9% increase from $153.8 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and 9.6% sequential decrease from $171.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025.
Commenting on second quarter performance, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli stated: “Having brought to fruition our first ITC action with cease-and-desist and exclusion orders, we are pursuing additional actions to curtail importation into the US of infringing power and computing systems sourced from contract manufacturers by unlicensed OEMs and Hyper-scalers.”
“As importantly, we are bringing to fruition high performance ChiPs and 2
nd
gen VPD for AI applications, which should increase product revenues and utilization of our first ChiP fab. Total revenues and margins will thus reflect many patented innovations in the state of the art of high density power systems.”
For more information on Vicor and its products, please visit the Company’s website at
www.vicorpower.com
.
Earnings Conference Call
Vicor will be holding its investor conference call today, Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Vicor encourages investors and analysts who intend to ask questions via the conference call to register with Notified, the service provider hosting the conference call. Those registering on
Notified’s website
will receive dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details. Registration may be completed at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. on July 22, 2025. For those parties interested in listen-only mode, the conference call will be webcast via a link that will be posted on the
Investor Relations page of Vicor's website
prior to the conference call. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to register and, if necessary, download and install any required software. For those who cannot participate in the live conference call, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website.
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement, and, the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “assumes,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “prospective,” “project,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding bookings, shipments, revenue, profitability, targeted markets, increase in manufacturing capacity and utilization thereof, future products and capital resources. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and estimates as to the prospective events and circumstances that may or may not be within the company’s control and as to which there can be no assurance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those economic, business, operational and financial considerations set forth in Vicor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under Part I, Item I — “Business,” under Part I, Item 1A — “Risk Factors,” under Part I, Item 3 — “Legal Proceedings,” and under Part II, Item 7 — “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” The risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K may not be exhaustive. Therefore, the information contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K should be read together with other reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K, which may supplement, modify, supersede or update those risk factors. Vicor does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.
Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.
For further information contact:
James F. Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer
Office: (978) 470-2900
Email:
invrel@vicorpower.com
VICOR CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(Thousands except for per share amounts)
QUARTER ENDED
YEAR ENDED
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
JUN 30,
JUN 30,
JUN 30,
JUN 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Product revenue
$
85,693
$
76,583
$
168,899
$
152,275
Royalty revenue
10,353
9,271
21,115
17,451
Patent litigation settlement
45,000
-
45,000
-
Total product revenue, royalty revenue and patent litigation settlement
141,046
85,854
235,014
169,726
Cost of product revenues
48,918
43,083
98,521
81,832
Gross margin
92,128
42,771
136,493
87,894
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
27,952
23,318
53,089
49,317
Research and development
18,791
16,939
38,168
34,978
Litigation-contingency expense
-
2,300
-
19,500
Total operating expenses
46,743
42,557
91,257
103,795
Income (loss) from operations
45,385
214
45,236
(15,901
)
Other income (expense), net
3,657
2,807
6,791
5,531
Income (loss) before income taxes
49,042
3,021
52,027
(10,370
)
Less: Provision for income taxes
7,842
4,216
8,266
5,287
Consolidated net income (loss)
41,200
(1,195
)
43,761
(15,657
)
Less: Net income attributable to
noncontrolling interest
8
1
30
12
Net income (loss) attributable to
Vicor Corporation
$
41,192
($
1,196
)
$
43,731
($
15,669
)
Net income (loss) per share attributable
to Vicor Corporation:
Basic
$
0.92
$
(0.03
)
$
0.97
$
(0.35
)
Diluted
$
0.91
$
(0.03
)
$
0.97
$
(0.35
)
Shares outstanding:
Basic
45,007
44,855
45,112
44,686
Diluted
45,077
44,855
45,286
44,686
VICOR CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Thousands)
JUN 30,
DEC 31,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
338,541
$
277,273
Accounts receivable, net
55,085
52,948
Inventories
95,493
106,032
Other current assets
25,662
26,781
Total current assets
514,781
463,034
Long-term deferred tax assets
281
261
Long-term investment, net
2,584
2,641
Property, plant and equipment, net
154,285
152,705
Other assets
21,578
22,477
Total assets
$
693,509
$
641,118
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
16,805
$
8,737
Accrued compensation and benefits
13,351
10,852
Accrued expenses
3,351
6,589
Accrued litigation
27,563
26,888
Sales allowances
2,639
1,667
Short-term lease liabilities
1,699
1,716
Income taxes payable
2,926
59
Short-term deferred revenue and customer prepayments
5,506
5,312
Total current liabilities
73,840
61,820
Long-term income taxes payable
4,809
3,387
Long-term lease liabilities
5,994
5,620
Total liabilities
84,643
70,827
Equity:
Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity:
Capital stock
420,385
408,187
Retained earnings
346,534
302,803
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,291
)
(1,495
)
Treasury stock
(157,033
)
(139,424
)
Total Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity
608,595
570,071
Noncontrolling interest
271
220
Total equity
608,866
570,291
Total liabilities and equity
$
693,509
$
641,118
