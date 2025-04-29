Vicor Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Increase Amid Margin Decline

Vicor Corporation reports Q1 2025 results: revenue at $94.0 million, net income of $2.5 million, backlog up 14.2%.

Vicor Corporation announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, revealing revenues of $94.0 million, marking a 12.0% increase year-over-year but a 2.3% decline from the previous quarter. Gross margin fell to $44.4 million, with a corresponding decrease in gross margin percentage to 47.2%. Operating expenses decreased significantly to $44.5 million compared to $61.2 million in the same quarter last year. The company reported a net income of $2.5 million, a notable recovery from a net loss of $14.5 million a year ago, though down from a profit of $10.2 million in the last quarter. Cash flow from operations rose to $20.1 million, and cash and cash equivalents increased to about $296.1 million. Looking forward, CEO Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli noted challenges in revenue and margins due to a licensee transition, but optimism regarding upcoming advancements in AI applications and licensing opportunities. An investor conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for later the same day.

Potential Positives

Revenues for Q1 2025 were $94.0 million, a 12.0% increase from $83.9 million in Q1 2024, indicating solid year-over-year growth.

Net income shifted to a positive $2.5 million for Q1 2025 compared to a net loss of ($14.5) million in the same period last year, reflecting a significant turnaround in profitability.

Cash flow from operations improved to $20.1 million, up from $2.6 million year-over-year, showcasing enhanced operational efficiency.

The backlog increased to $171.7 million, a 14.2% increase year-over-year, indicating strong future demand for the company's products.

Potential Negatives

Gross margin decreased both year-over-year and sequentially, indicating potential issues with cost management or pricing strategy.

Net income decreased significantly from $10.2 million in the previous quarter to $2.5 million, suggesting a concerning trend in profitability.

Operating expenses increased sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating potential inefficiencies or rising costs that may affect future financial performance.

FAQ

What were Vicor's revenues for the first quarter of 2025?

Vicor's revenues for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $94.0 million, a 12.0% increase from the previous year.

How did Vicor's gross margin perform in Q1 2025?

Gross margin decreased to $44.4 million, representing 47.2% of revenue for the first quarter of 2025.

What was Vicor's net income for the first quarter of 2025?

Vicor reported a net income of $2.5 million or $0.06 per diluted share for Q1 2025.

What is Vicor's backlog as of March 31, 2025?

Vicor's backlog totaled $171.7 million, a 14.2% increase compared to the same period last year.

When is Vicor's quarterly investor conference call?

The quarterly investor conference call is scheduled for today, April 29, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Full Release



ANDOVER, Mass., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are below.





Revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $94.0 million, a 12.0% increase from $83.9 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 2.3% sequential decrease from $96.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Gross margin decreased to $44.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $45.1 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased sequentially from $50.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, decreased to 47.2% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 53.8% for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased from 52.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating expenses decreased to $44.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $61.2 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $41.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.





Net income for the first quarter was $2.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($14.5) million or ($0.33) per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $10.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.





Cash flow from operations totaled $20.1 million for the first quarter, compared to cash flow from operations of $2.6 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and cash flow from operations of $10.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Capital expenditures for the first quarter totaled $4.6 million, compared to $7.3 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025 increased 6.8% sequentially to approximately $296.1 million compared to approximately $277.3 million as of December 31, 2024.





Backlog for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $171.7 million, a 14.2% increase from $150.3 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and 10.4% sequential increase from $155.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.





Commenting on first quarter performance, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli stated: “Revenues and gross margins declined sequentially, with reduced income from a licensee transitioning to a new generation of unlicensed products. Margin improvements await higher utilization of our ChiP fab and increased income from existing and future licensees. Licensing has been gaining traction with OEMs and hyper-scalers wishing to avoid infringing hardware being excluded from importation into the US.”





“Our 2



nd



generation VPD for leading AI applications is coming to fruition with the arrival of an ASIC raising the density and bandwidth of our current multipliers. Second generation VPD will enable AI processors setting new standards for performance. We are still focused on completing initial delivery of a very high density VPD system to a lead customer before providing demo systems to processor chip companies and hyper-scalers.”





For more information on Vicor and its products, please visit the Company’s website at



www.vicorpower.com



.







Earnings Conference Call







Vicor will be holding its investor conference call today, Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Vicor encourages investors and analysts who intend to ask questions via the conference call to register with Notified, the service provider hosting the conference call. Those registering on



Notified’s website



will receive dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details. Registration may be completed at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. on April 29, 2025. For those parties interested in listen-only mode, the conference call will be webcast via a link that will be posted on the



Investor Relations page of Vicor's website



prior to the conference call. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to register and, if necessary, download and install any required software. For those who cannot participate in the live conference call, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website.





This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement, and, the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “assumes,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “prospective,” “project,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding bookings, shipments, revenue, profitability, targeted markets, increase in manufacturing capacity and utilization thereof, future products and capital resources. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and estimates as to the prospective events and circumstances that may or may not be within the company’s control and as to which there can be no assurance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those economic, business, operational and financial considerations set forth in Vicor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under Part I, Item I — “Business,” under Part I, Item 1A — “Risk Factors,” under Part I, Item 3 — “Legal Proceedings,” and under Part II, Item 7 — “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” The risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K may not be exhaustive. Therefore, the information contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K should be read together with other reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K, which may supplement, modify, supersede or update those risk factors. Vicor does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.







Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.











For further information contact:









James F. Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer





Office: (978) 470-2900





Email:



invrel@vicorpower.com

























VICOR CORPORATION





















































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS













(Thousands except for per share amounts)

























































QUARTER ENDED





















(Unaudited)













































MAR 31,













MAR 31,





















2025













2024

































































Product revenue









$









83,206

















$









75,692





















Royalty revenue













10,762





















8,180





















Net revenues













93,968





















83,872





















Cost of product revenues













49,603





















38,749





















Gross margin













44,365





















45,123













































Operating expenses:





























Selling, general and administrative













25,137





















25,999





















Research and development













19,377





















18,039





















Litigation-contingency expense













-





















17,200





















Total operating expenses













44,514





















61,238













































Loss from operations













(149









)

















(16,115









)









































Other income (expense), net













3,134





















2,724













































Income (loss) before income taxes













2,985





















(13,391









)









































Less: Provision for income taxes













424





















1,071













































Consolidated net income (loss)













2,561





















(14,462









)









































Less: Net income attributable to





























noncontrolling interest













22





















11













































Net income (loss) attributable to





























Vicor Corporation









$









2,539

















($









14,473









)

































































Net income (loss) per share attributable





























to Vicor Corporation:





























Basic









$









0.06

















($









0.33









)

















Diluted









$









0.06

















($









0.33









)









































Shares outstanding:





























Basic













45,217





















44,516





















Diluted













45,495





















44,516





























































VICOR CORPORATION





















































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

























(Thousands)

















































































MAR 31,













DEC 31,





















2025













2024





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)

















Assets





















































Current assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents









$









296,099

















$









277,273





















Accounts receivable, net













65,864





















52,948





















Inventories













98,515





















106,032





















Other current assets













26,486





















26,781





















Total current assets













486,964





















463,034













































Long-term deferred tax assets













273





















261





















Long-term investment, net













2,664





















2,641





















Property, plant and equipment, net













153,117





















152,705





















Other assets













22,020





















22,477













































Total assets









$









665,038

















$









641,118













































Liabilities and Equity





















































Current liabilities:





























Accounts payable









$









16,866

















$









8,737





















Accrued compensation and benefits













12,548





















10,852





















Accrued expenses













8,558





















6,589





















Accrued litigation













27,219





















26,888





















Sales allowances













2,114





















1,667





















Short-term lease liabilities













1,675





















1,716





















Income taxes payable













57





















59





















Short-term deferred revenue and customer prepayments













6,624





















5,312













































Total current liabilities













75,661





















61,820













































Long-term income taxes payable













3,461





















3,387





















Long-term lease liabilities













5,353





















5,620





















Total liabilities













84,475





















70,827













































Equity:





























Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity:





























Capital stock













415,702





















408,187





















Retained earnings













305,342





















302,803





















Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(1,312









)

















(1,495









)

















Treasury stock













(139,424









)

















(139,424









)

















Total Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity













580,308





















570,071





















Noncontrolling interest













255





















220





















Total equity













580,563





















570,291













































Total liabilities and equity









$









665,038

















$









641,118









































