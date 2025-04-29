Stocks
Vicor Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Increase Amid Margin Decline

April 29, 2025 — 04:14 pm EDT

Vicor Corporation reports Q1 2025 results: revenue at $94.0 million, net income of $2.5 million, backlog up 14.2%.

Quiver AI Summary

Vicor Corporation announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, revealing revenues of $94.0 million, marking a 12.0% increase year-over-year but a 2.3% decline from the previous quarter. Gross margin fell to $44.4 million, with a corresponding decrease in gross margin percentage to 47.2%. Operating expenses decreased significantly to $44.5 million compared to $61.2 million in the same quarter last year. The company reported a net income of $2.5 million, a notable recovery from a net loss of $14.5 million a year ago, though down from a profit of $10.2 million in the last quarter. Cash flow from operations rose to $20.1 million, and cash and cash equivalents increased to about $296.1 million. Looking forward, CEO Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli noted challenges in revenue and margins due to a licensee transition, but optimism regarding upcoming advancements in AI applications and licensing opportunities. An investor conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for later the same day.

Potential Positives

  • Revenues for Q1 2025 were $94.0 million, a 12.0% increase from $83.9 million in Q1 2024, indicating solid year-over-year growth.
  • Net income shifted to a positive $2.5 million for Q1 2025 compared to a net loss of ($14.5) million in the same period last year, reflecting a significant turnaround in profitability.
  • Cash flow from operations improved to $20.1 million, up from $2.6 million year-over-year, showcasing enhanced operational efficiency.
  • The backlog increased to $171.7 million, a 14.2% increase year-over-year, indicating strong future demand for the company's products.

Potential Negatives

  • Gross margin decreased both year-over-year and sequentially, indicating potential issues with cost management or pricing strategy.
  • Net income decreased significantly from $10.2 million in the previous quarter to $2.5 million, suggesting a concerning trend in profitability.
  • Operating expenses increased sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating potential inefficiencies or rising costs that may affect future financial performance.

FAQ

What were Vicor's revenues for the first quarter of 2025?

Vicor's revenues for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $94.0 million, a 12.0% increase from the previous year.

How did Vicor's gross margin perform in Q1 2025?

Gross margin decreased to $44.4 million, representing 47.2% of revenue for the first quarter of 2025.

What was Vicor's net income for the first quarter of 2025?

Vicor reported a net income of $2.5 million or $0.06 per diluted share for Q1 2025.

What is Vicor's backlog as of March 31, 2025?

Vicor's backlog totaled $171.7 million, a 14.2% increase compared to the same period last year.

When is Vicor's quarterly investor conference call?

The quarterly investor conference call is scheduled for today, April 29, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Members of Congress have traded $VICR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VICR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$VICR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $VICR stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ANDOVER, Mass., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are below.



Revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $94.0 million, a 12.0% increase from $83.9 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 2.3% sequential decrease from $96.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Gross margin decreased to $44.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $45.1 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased sequentially from $50.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, decreased to 47.2% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 53.8% for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased from 52.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating expenses decreased to $44.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $61.2 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $41.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.



Net income for the first quarter was $2.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($14.5) million or ($0.33) per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $10.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.



Cash flow from operations totaled $20.1 million for the first quarter, compared to cash flow from operations of $2.6 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and cash flow from operations of $10.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Capital expenditures for the first quarter totaled $4.6 million, compared to $7.3 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025 increased 6.8% sequentially to approximately $296.1 million compared to approximately $277.3 million as of December 31, 2024.



Backlog for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $171.7 million, a 14.2% increase from $150.3 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and 10.4% sequential increase from $155.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.



Commenting on first quarter performance, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli stated: “Revenues and gross margins declined sequentially, with reduced income from a licensee transitioning to a new generation of unlicensed products. Margin improvements await higher utilization of our ChiP fab and increased income from existing and future licensees. Licensing has been gaining traction with OEMs and hyper-scalers wishing to avoid infringing hardware being excluded from importation into the US.”



“Our 2

nd

generation VPD for leading AI applications is coming to fruition with the arrival of an ASIC raising the density and bandwidth of our current multipliers. Second generation VPD will enable AI processors setting new standards for performance. We are still focused on completing initial delivery of a very high density VPD system to a lead customer before providing demo systems to processor chip companies and hyper-scalers.”



For more information on Vicor and its products, please visit the Company’s website at

www.vicorpower.com

.




Earnings Conference Call



Vicor will be holding its investor conference call today, Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Vicor encourages investors and analysts who intend to ask questions via the conference call to register with Notified, the service provider hosting the conference call. Those registering on

Notified’s website

will receive dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details. Registration may be completed at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. on April 29, 2025. For those parties interested in listen-only mode, the conference call will be webcast via a link that will be posted on the

Investor Relations page of Vicor's website

prior to the conference call. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to register and, if necessary, download and install any required software. For those who cannot participate in the live conference call, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website.



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement, and, the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “assumes,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “prospective,” “project,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding bookings, shipments, revenue, profitability, targeted markets, increase in manufacturing capacity and utilization thereof, future products and capital resources. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and estimates as to the prospective events and circumstances that may or may not be within the company’s control and as to which there can be no assurance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those economic, business, operational and financial considerations set forth in Vicor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under Part I, Item I — “Business,” under Part I, Item 1A — “Risk Factors,” under Part I, Item 3 — “Legal Proceedings,” and under Part II, Item 7 — “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” The risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K may not be exhaustive. Therefore, the information contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K should be read together with other reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K, which may supplement, modify, supersede or update those risk factors. Vicor does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.




Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.





For further information contact:




James F. Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer


Office: (978) 470-2900


Email:

invrel@vicorpower.com

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































VICOR CORPORATION










CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS


(Thousands except for per share amounts)











QUARTER ENDED



(Unaudited)








MAR 31,


MAR 31,



2025


2024












Product revenue

$

83,206



$

75,692



Royalty revenue


10,762




8,180



Net revenues


93,968




83,872



Cost of product revenues


49,603




38,749



Gross margin


44,365




45,123








Operating expenses:





Selling, general and administrative


25,137




25,999



Research and development


19,377




18,039



Litigation-contingency expense


-




17,200



Total operating expenses


44,514




61,238








Loss from operations


(149

)



(16,115

)







Other income (expense), net


3,134




2,724








Income (loss) before income taxes


2,985




(13,391

)







Less: Provision for income taxes


424




1,071








Consolidated net income (loss)


2,561




(14,462

)







Less: Net income attributable to





noncontrolling interest


22




11








Net income (loss) attributable to





Vicor Corporation

$

2,539



($

14,473

)












Net income (loss) per share attributable





to Vicor Corporation:





Basic

$

0.06



($

0.33

)


Diluted

$

0.06



($

0.33

)







Shares outstanding:





Basic


45,217




44,516



Diluted


45,495




44,516








































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VICOR CORPORATION










CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET




(Thousands)
















MAR 31,


DEC 31,



2025


2024



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


Assets










Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

296,099



$

277,273



Accounts receivable, net


65,864




52,948



Inventories


98,515




106,032



Other current assets


26,486




26,781



Total current assets


486,964




463,034








Long-term deferred tax assets


273




261



Long-term investment, net


2,664




2,641



Property, plant and equipment, net


153,117




152,705



Other assets


22,020




22,477








Total assets

$

665,038



$

641,118








Liabilities and Equity










Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$

16,866



$

8,737



Accrued compensation and benefits


12,548




10,852



Accrued expenses


8,558




6,589



Accrued litigation


27,219




26,888



Sales allowances


2,114




1,667



Short-term lease liabilities


1,675




1,716



Income taxes payable


57




59



Short-term deferred revenue and customer prepayments


6,624




5,312








Total current liabilities


75,661




61,820








Long-term income taxes payable


3,461




3,387



Long-term lease liabilities


5,353




5,620



Total liabilities


84,475




70,827








Equity:





Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity:





Capital stock


415,702




408,187



Retained earnings


305,342




302,803



Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(1,312

)



(1,495

)


Treasury stock


(139,424

)



(139,424

)


Total Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity


580,308




570,071



Noncontrolling interest


255




220



Total equity


580,563




570,291








Total liabilities and equity

$

665,038



$

641,118











This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

