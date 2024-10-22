Vicor Corporation options imply 15.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Vicor (VICR) Corporation is 3.2x normal with calls leading puts 4:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 15.8%, or $6.93, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 25.2%.
