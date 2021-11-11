Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) insiders sold US$17m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Many Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Vicor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Founder Patrizio Vinciarelli was not their only sale of Vicor shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$5.0m worth of shares at a price of US$152 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$156. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 0.3% of Patrizio Vinciarelli's stake.

In the last year Vicor insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:VICR Insider Trading Volume November 11th 2021

Insiders at Vicor Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Vicor. In total, insiders sold US$15m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Vicor

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Vicor insiders own about US$3.4b worth of shares (which is 50% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Vicor Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Vicor shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Vicor is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Vicor has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

