Vicor Corp Reveals Fall In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Vicor Corp (VICR) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $10.6 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $19.4 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $102.2 million from $95.4 million last year.

