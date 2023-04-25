Vicor Corp Q1 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Vicor Corp (VICR) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $11.2 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $5.0 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $97.8 million from $88.3 million last year.

Vicor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $11.2 Mln. vs. $5.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.25 vs. $0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q1): $97.8 Mln vs. $88.3 Mln last year.

