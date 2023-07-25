Vicor Corp Profit Rises In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Vicor Corp (VICR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $17.1 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $10.6 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $106.7 million from $102.2 million last year.

Vicor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $17.1 Mln. vs. $10.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.38 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q2): $106.7 Mln vs. $102.2 Mln last year.

