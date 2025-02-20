Vicor Corp Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Vicor Corp (VICR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $10.2 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $8.7 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $96.2 million from $92.7 million last year.

Vicor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.2 Mln. vs. $8.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $96.2 Mln vs. $92.7 Mln last year.

