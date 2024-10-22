Vicor Corp Announces Drop In Q3 Income, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vicor Corp (VICR) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $11.55 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $16.58 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.5% to $93.2 million from $107.8 million last year.

Vicor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $11.55 Mln. vs. $16.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.26 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $93.2 Mln vs. $107.8 Mln last year.

