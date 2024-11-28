Vicon Holdings Limited Announces Decline in Interim Revenue

Vicon Holdings Limited (HK:3878) has released an update.

Vicon Holdings Limited reported a decrease in revenue for the first half of 2024, with figures dropping to HK$165.9 million from HK$334 million in the previous year. Despite the revenue dip, the company maintained a profit, ending the period with HK$6.4 million, down from HK$7.1 million in 2023. The results are attributed to various factors including lower costs and adjustments in impairments.

