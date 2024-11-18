Vico International Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

Vico International Holdings Ltd. (HK:1621) has released an update.

Vico International Holdings Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting for November 28, 2024, to review and approve the company’s interim results for the first half of the fiscal year and decide on the distribution of an interim dividend. This meeting could present pivotal information for investors tracking the company’s financial performance.

