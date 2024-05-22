Vicinity Motor’s Electric Truck Clears US Safety Standards

Vicinity Motor (TSE:VMC) has released an update.

Vicinity Motor Corp. has announced that its VMC 1200 Class 3 electric truck has met all U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, enabling its sale across the United States following EPA vehicle certification. Additionally, the company expects to secure CARB certification in California, which could lead to eligibility for the state’s HVIP program, offering monetary incentives to purchasers of commercial electric vehicles. With these certifications, Vicinity underscores its leadership in delivering OEM production solutions in the commercial EV market.

