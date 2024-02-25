Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Price Target Increased by 6.62% to 2.12

The average one-year price target for Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) has been revised to 2.12 / share. This is an increase of 6.62% from the prior estimate of 1.98 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.88 to a high of 2.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.21% from the latest reported closing price of 2.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vicinity Centres. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCX is 0.16%, an increase of 2.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 380,981K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51,279K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,714K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCX by 8.55% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 36,943K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,607K shares, representing a decrease of 9.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCX by 7.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 30,357K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,919K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCX by 6.71% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 21,381K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,565K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCX by 7.25% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 18,064K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,244K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCX by 6.90% over the last quarter.

