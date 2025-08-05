Vici (VICI) Q2 Revenue Up 5%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) exceeded expectations, totaling $1.0 billion in Q2 2025, up 4.6% from the prior year.

AFFO per share (non-GAAP) was $0.60 in Q2 2025, missing estimates by 13% despite rising 4.9% from last year.

Full-year 2025 AFFO (non-GAAP) guidance was raised to between $2.5 billion and $2.52 billion.

Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI), a major real estate investment trust focused on gaming, hospitality, and experiential assets, released its earnings for Q2 2025 on July 30, 2025. The main highlight was a revenue figure of $1.00 billion (GAAP), which beat analyst expectations of $993.07 million. However, adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share came in at $0.60, falling 13% short of the $0.69 estimate. The company raised its full-year 2025 guidance for AFFO (non-GAAP), signaling optimism despite the earnings miss, and reported continued growth in rental income and portfolio expansion during the quarter.

Overall, the period reflected steady portfolio performance with stronger revenue, but AFFO per share (non-GAAP) missed expectations. The company’s increased guidance and stable lease metrics indicated ongoing business resilience, yet the AFFO shortfall (non-GAAP) suggested some underlying cost or capital pressure. Management remains focused on growth, risk management, and a stable dividend.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS, Diluted (GAAP) $0.82 $0.69 $0.71 15.5% Revenue $1.00 billion $993.07 million $957.0 million 4.6% AFFO per Share, Diluted $0.60 n/a $0.57 5.3% FFO per Share, Diluted $0.82 n/a $0.71 15.5% AFFO $630.2 million n/a $592.4 million 6.4%

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Vici Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in owning, acquiring, and financing gaming, hospitality, and other experiential properties. Its business model centers on generating rental income through long-term, triple-net leases with major gaming and hospitality tenants. In a triple-net lease, tenants pay all property expenses, including taxes, insurance, and maintenance, leaving the landlord with stable cash flows.

Stability and growth of rental income are at the core of Vici’s strategy. The company’s assets are nearly fully leased, with long average lease terms and built-in annual rent escalations. These features are designed to provide a hedge against inflation and ensure reliable distributions to shareholders. Key success factors include disciplined portfolio expansion, effective debt and capital management, maintenance of REIT tax status, and compliance with a complex regulatory environment tied to gaming and hospitality industries.

Quarterly Developments and Performance Drivers

During Q2 2025, the company reported total revenue (GAAP) of $1.00 billion, up 4.6% from the prior year and slightly ahead of analyst estimates. Growth was driven by contractual escalations in key Las Vegas Strip leases. The biggest drivers were the Caesars Las Vegas Master Lease, which grew to $123.9 million from $117.3 million, and The Venetian Resort Lease, which increased to $75.5 million from $66.3 million, a 13.9% year-over-year gain. Other major leases, such as the MGM Grand/Mandalay, also contributed to growth. Management highlighted internal growth from rent escalations and new investment activity as key earnings contributors.

AFFO, a non-GAAP real estate metric for cash generation after recurring capital expenditures, increased 6.4% to $630.2 million, and AFFO per share rose to $0.60 from $0.57, a 4.9% year‑over‑year gain. However, AFFO per share (non-GAAP) did not meet analyst expectations. The shortfall was notable for a company focused on stable, gradually increasing payouts. Most of the reported increase in net income per share (GAAP; $0.82, up from $0.71) was due to a large noncash adjustment in the credit loss allowance, not from underlying rental or operating growth.

The company completed major strategic investments this quarter. It committed up to $510.0 million in a new loan facility for the North Fork Mono Casino & Resort in April 2025, marking its first tribal casino lending deal and establishing a new partnership with Red Rock Resorts. Vici also increased its mezzanine loan in the high-profile One Beverly Hills project by $150.0 million on June 23, 2025, bringing the total on that asset to $450.0 million. These deals expand Vici’s toolkit beyond traditional leases and introduce new risk factors, including unique collateral and regulatory conditions in tribal gaming. According to management, the North Fork lending was structured as a syndicated deal with other large banks, and Vici benefits from guarantees and oversight from Red Rock.

Capital structure and leverage remained an area of careful management. Total debt reached $17.3 billion, with $3.0 billion in liquidity, including cash, equity proceeds, and undrawn credit lines as of Q2 2025. Interest expense increased to $213.8 million. The company issued $1.3 billion in new unsecured notes to refinance old debt.

On the regulatory side, no material issues were reported this quarter. Management maintained active oversight of tenants and borrowers. The company continued to see significant reinvestment in its properties from tenants, such as Caesars’ ongoing capital improvements, which signals tenant commitment and property stability.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4325 per share, paid July 10. This brought the total payout to $456.9 million. The dividend yield remains above 5%, and management emphasized the importance of protecting and sustaining this payout over time.

Outlook and Guidance

Looking ahead, Vici raised its full-year 2025 guidance for adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). It now expects AFFO (non-GAAP) of $2.5 billion to $2.52 billion, or $2.35 to $2.37 per diluted share for FY2025, up from previous estimates of $2.47 billion to $2.5 billion and $2.33 to $2.36 per share. This represents implied AFFO per share growth of about 3.8% at the midpoint for FY2025. Guidance for FY2025 incorporates expected performance from current assets and known capital deployment, but excludes uncommitted acquisitions or significant one‑time events.

The company will continue to focus on growth through disciplined asset acquisition and capital deployment, while monitoring capital markets and sector conditions. Investors should also monitor the effects of new tribal investments and the integration of high-profile partnerships, as these may influence future returns and risk profile. The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.4325 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

