VICI Props Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

VICI Props (NYSE:VICI) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for VICI Props, presenting an average target of $36.0, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.35% increase from the previous average price target of $34.50.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive VICI Props. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitch Germain JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $35.00 $34.00 Conor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $36.00 $33.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $37.00 $36.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $36.00 $35.00

Delving into VICI Props's Background

VICI Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust based in the United States. It engaged in the business of owning and acquiring gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations, subject to long-term triple net leases. The company's operating segments are real property business and golf course business. The Real property business segment consists of leased real property whereas the Golf course business segment consists of several golf courses. Its golf courses include the Cascata Golf Course, the Rio Secco Golf Course, the Grand Bear Golf Course, and the Chariot Run Golf Course.

VICI Props's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining VICI Props's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.55% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: VICI Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 77.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): VICI Props's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.9% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, VICI Props adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

