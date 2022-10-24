VICI Properties (VICI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.24, changing hands as high as $30.44 per share. VICI Properties Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VICI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VICI's low point in its 52 week range is $26.23 per share, with $35.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.96. The VICI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

