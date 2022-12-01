US Markets
VICI Properties to buy remaining stake in MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay

December 01, 2022 — 09:10 am EST

Written by Aishwarya Nair for Reuters ->

Dec 1 (Reuters) - VICI Properties Inc VICI.N said on Thursday it would buy the remaining 49.9% interest in the joint venture that owns the MGM Grand Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay resorts from Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) for about $1.27 billion in cash.

The deal includes the assumption of BREIT's existing property-level debt that has a principal balance of $3 billion, VICI, which owns about 50.1% stake in the joint venture, said.

VICI Properties owns entertainment facilities like Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and expects the deal to be immediately add to adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share upon closing.

