VICI Properties to buy remaining stake in MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay

December 01, 2022 — 08:46 am EST

Written by Aishwarya Nair for Reuters ->

Dec 1 (Reuters) - VICI Properties said on Thursday it has entered a deal to buy the remaining 49.9% interest in the joint venture that owns the MGM Grand Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay resorts from Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust for a cash consideration of about $1.27 billion.

