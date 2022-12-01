VICI Properties to buy remaining stake in MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay

Dec 1 (Reuters) - VICI Properties said on Thursday it has entered a deal to buy the remaining 49.9% interest in the joint venture that owns the MGM Grand Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay resorts from Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust for a cash consideration of about $1.27 billion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru)

