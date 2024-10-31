News & Insights

Stocks

VICI Properties reports Q3 AFFO 57c, consensus 56c

October 31, 2024 — 04:22 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $964.7M, consensus $952.86M. Edward Pitoniak, Chief Executive Officer of VICI Properties (VICI), said, “In the third quarter, we continued to demonstrate the flow-through efficiency of our economic model, increasing our quarterly revenue by approximately 7% year-over-year and our AFFO per share by approximately 5% year-over-year. Through our previously announced capital commitments, we were able to deploy $230 million of capital during the quarter, through various of our loan and Partner Property Growth Fund agreements. In the quarter we announced a 4.2% dividend increase, enabling VICI to achieve a dividend CAGR of 7% since our IPO. Our methodical portfolio construction and consistent annual earnings growth from same-store rent escalations have funded our annual dividend increases, creating a compelling compounding opportunity. Our track record of 100% rent collection since formation is bolstered by enduring secular tailwinds, mission-critical real estate and tenant transparency. We expect these cornerstone elements of our portfolio to support compounding growth for years to come.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VICI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VICI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.