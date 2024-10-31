VICI Properties reports Q3 AFFO 57c, consensus 56c

Reports Q3 revenue $964.7M, consensus $952.86M. Edward Pitoniak, Chief Executive Officer of VICI Properties (VICI), said, “In the third quarter, we continued to demonstrate the flow-through efficiency of our economic model, increasing our quarterly revenue by approximately 7% year-over-year and our AFFO per share by approximately 5% year-over-year. Through our previously announced capital commitments, we were able to deploy $230 million of capital during the quarter, through various of our loan and Partner Property Growth Fund agreements. In the quarter we announced a 4.2% dividend increase, enabling VICI to achieve a dividend CAGR of 7% since our IPO. Our methodical portfolio construction and consistent annual earnings growth from same-store rent escalations have funded our annual dividend increases, creating a compelling compounding opportunity. Our track record of 100% rent collection since formation is bolstered by enduring secular tailwinds, mission-critical real estate and tenant transparency. We expect these cornerstone elements of our portfolio to support compounding growth for years to come.”

