VICI Properties' Q3 AFFO & Revenues Beat Estimates, Improve Y/Y

VICI Properties VICI reported third-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of 60 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents. Moreover, the figure increased 5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Results reflect a year-over-year rise in revenues, mainly driven by an increase in income across the business verticals. The company revised its AFFO per share outlook for 2025.

VICI Properties generated total revenues of $1.01 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00 billion. The top line rose 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VICI: Behind the Headlines

In the reported quarter, VICI Properties’ income from sales-type leases was $531.8 million, increasing 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Its income from lease financing receivables, loans and securities was $448 million, rising 6.9% year over year.

Other income of $19.5 million in the third quarter rose 1.2% from the year-ago quarter. Golf revenues grew 8.5% to $8.2 million.

VICI Properties’ quarterly interest expenses were up 1.5% year over year to $210.3 million.

Following the third quarter, VICI Properties announced that it has entered into a new separate agreement with Clairvest Group for the Northfield Park property in Northfield, OH. The property under consideration was initially owned by MGM Resorts International, which is being disposed of to an affiliate of funds managed by Clairvest Group.

Balance Sheet Position of VICI

VICI Properties exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $507.5 million, up from $233 million as of June 30, 2025.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, VICI Properties’ liquidity totaled $3.1 billion, including cash and cash equivalents, $244.9 million of estimated net proceeds available under its forward sale agreements and approximately $2.4 billion of availability under its revolving credit facility.

The company had approximately $17.1 billion in total debt as of Sept. 30, 2025, down from $17.3 billion in the previous quarter.

VICI’s 2025 Outlook Raised

VICI Properties now expects AFFO per share in the range of $2.36-$2.37, above the prior guidance range of $2.35-$2.36. The Zacks Consensus Estimate presently stands at $2.37, at the higher end of the projected range.

Performance of Other REITs

Digital Realty Trust DLR reported third-quarter 2025 core FFO per share of $1.89, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78. FFO also increased 13.2% year over year.

Results reflected steady leasing momentum with better rental rates amid rising demand. DLR raised its 2025 core FFO guidance range.

W.P. Carey WPC reported third-quarter 2025 AFFO per share of $1.25, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23. The figure improved 5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Results reflected higher revenues, aided by strong investment activity and a disciplined disposition strategy.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

