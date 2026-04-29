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VICI

VICI Properties Q1 Profit Climbs On Higher Revenues

April 29, 2026 — 06:27 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Real estate investment trust VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), on Wednesday, reported an increase in profit for the first quarter, as revenues rose.

Net income jumped to $872.4 million, up from $543.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. Earnings per share also climbed to $0.82 from $0.51 per share a year earlier.

Total revenues for the quarter reached $1.01 billion, up from $984.2 million a year ago, growth fueled by increased income from lease financing and sales-type leases.

VICI is currently trading at $28.61, up $0.01 or 0.04 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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