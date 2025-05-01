VICI Properties Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on May 1, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.viciproperties.com/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial +1 833-470-1428 (Domestic) or +1 929-526-1599 (International), conference ID 183495.

For a replay call, dial +1 866-813-9403 (Domestic) or +44 204-525-0658 (International), passcode 783610.

