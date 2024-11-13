VICI Properties price target lowered to $33 from $34 at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered the firm’s price target on VICI Properties (VICI) to $33 from $34 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares as part of a broader research note. The firm is turning less constructive on Tripe Net REITs as expectations of higher inflation and a “higher for longer” rate environment should weigh on the sector’s investment spreads and growth potential, marking the end of the “pivot party”, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VICI:
- 3 Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts, 11/11/2024
- VICI Properties Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth
- Century Casinos opens new land-based casino and hotel in Missouri
- VICI Properties price target raised to $35 from $34 at JMP Securities
- VICI Properties Announces Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.