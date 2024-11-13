News & Insights

VICI Properties price target lowered to $33 from $34 at Mizuho

November 13, 2024 — 08:35 pm EST

Mizuho lowered the firm’s price target on VICI Properties (VICI) to $33 from $34 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares as part of a broader research note. The firm is turning less constructive on Tripe Net REITs as expectations of higher inflation and a “higher for longer” rate environment should weigh on the sector’s investment spreads and growth potential, marking the end of the “pivot party”, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

