VICI Properties price target lowered to $33 from $34 at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered the firm’s price target on VICI Properties (VICI) to $33 from $34 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares as part of a broader research note. The firm is turning less constructive on Tripe Net REITs as expectations of higher inflation and a “higher for longer” rate environment should weigh on the sector’s investment spreads and growth potential, marking the end of the “pivot party”, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

