VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $31.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.56% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 0.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

VICI Properties Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 8.16% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $897.34 million, up 19.4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $3.58 billion, which would represent changes of +10.36% and +37.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.49, which means VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, VICI's PEG ratio is currently 2.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. VICI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.42 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

