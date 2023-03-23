VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $30.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 8.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, up 15.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $810.38 million, up 94.51% from the year-ago period.

VICI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $3.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.84% and +29.4%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.02% higher. VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note VICI Properties Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.54, so we one might conclude that VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

