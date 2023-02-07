VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $34.55, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $765.84 million, up 99.88% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% higher within the past month. VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VICI Properties Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.46 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.49.

Also, we should mention that VICI has a PEG ratio of 2.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

