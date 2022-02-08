VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed the most recent trading day at $28.16, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.85% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2022. On that day, VICI Properties Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $377.87 million, up 1.3% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower within the past month. VICI Properties Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.67, which means VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that VICI has a PEG ratio of 2.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.57 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VICI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.