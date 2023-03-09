VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Moves -1.6%: What You Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $33.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.6% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.85% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.85%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $808.78 million, up 94.12% from the year-ago period.

VICI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $3.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.81% and +27.84%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.71% higher. VICI Properties Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VICI Properties Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.04 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.71.

Also, we should mention that VICI has a PEG ratio of 2.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

