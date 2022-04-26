VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Moves -1.57%: What You Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $29.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.79% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 6.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $405.02 million, up 8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $2.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.24% and +36.23%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.98% higher. VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note VICI Properties Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.47, which means VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

