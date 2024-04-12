VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) reached $27.94, with a -0.92% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.46% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 1, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.56, showcasing a 5.66% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $942.27 million, indicating a 7.36% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

VICI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $3.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.65% and +5.32%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.15% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. VICI Properties Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.53. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.06.

It is also worth noting that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 6.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VICI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.