VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Moves 0.7%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $32.86, marking a +0.7% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.19% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.25% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

VICI Properties Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 1, 2023. On that day, VICI Properties Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $825.88 million, up 98.23% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $3.41 billion, which would represent changes of +9.84% and +31.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.79, so we one might conclude that VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, VICI's PEG ratio is currently 2.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

