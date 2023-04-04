VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed the most recent trading day at $32.35, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.27% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 6.39% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

VICI Properties Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $810.38 million, up 94.51% from the year-ago period.

VICI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $3.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.84% and +29.4%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.96.

Also, we should mention that VICI has a PEG ratio of 2.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

