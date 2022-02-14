VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $28.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.32% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.02% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

VICI Properties Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2022. On that day, VICI Properties Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $377.87 million, up 1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VICI Properties Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note VICI Properties Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.81, so we one might conclude that VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that VICI has a PEG ratio of 2.76 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.