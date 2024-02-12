VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $29.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.

The company's stock has dropped by 4.44% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 22, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.55, marking a 7.84% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $926.06 million, indicating a 20.28% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for VICI Properties Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, VICI Properties Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.91, which means VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that VICI currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.76. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.49.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, placing it within the top 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

