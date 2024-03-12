VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed the most recent trading day at $29.55, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.12% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 0.2% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.56, reflecting a 5.66% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $941.18 million, showing a 7.24% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.25 per share and a revenue of $3.8 billion, demonstrating changes of +4.65% and +5.25%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. VICI Properties Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.18. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.19.

We can also see that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 6.66. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.43 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.