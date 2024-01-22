VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) ended the recent trading session at $30.73, demonstrating a +0.56% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.49% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.39% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 22, 2024. On that day, VICI Properties Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.84%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $926.32 million, up 20.32% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.36% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. VICI Properties Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.56. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.28.

We can also see that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

