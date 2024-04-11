VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) ended the recent trading session at $28.20, demonstrating a +0.32% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.74% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.68%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.09% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 1, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.56, indicating a 5.66% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $942.27 million, up 7.36% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $3.8 billion, which would represent changes of +4.65% and +5.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher within the past month. VICI Properties Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.49. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.99 for its industry.

One should further note that VICI currently holds a PEG ratio of 6.31. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.