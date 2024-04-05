VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest market close, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) reached $29.32, with a +0.21% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.

The company's stock has climbed by 0.83% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 1.69% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

The upcoming earnings release of VICI Properties Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 1, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, up 5.66% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $942.2 million, indicating a 7.36% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $3.81 billion, indicating changes of +4.65% and +5.37%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.15% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, VICI Properties Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.24 for its industry.

We can also see that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 6.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.25 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

