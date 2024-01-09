VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $31.65, marking a -1.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.42%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.5%.

The upcoming earnings release of VICI Properties Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 22, 2024. On that day, VICI Properties Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.84%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $924.43 million, up 20.07% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.53% upward. VICI Properties Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.26. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.27 for its industry.

Meanwhile, VICI's PEG ratio is currently 2.01. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.43.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

