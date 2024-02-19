VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. Revenues are expected to be $926.06 million, up 20.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific VICI Properties Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Golf revenues' should come in at $10.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other income' at $18.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Income from lease financing receivables and loans' to reach $382.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Income from sales-type leases' will reach $510.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +32.1% year over year.



Over the past month, shares of VICI Properties Inc. have returned -3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Currently, VICI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

