VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $30.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.77% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 8.16% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $897.34 million, up 19.4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $3.58 billion, which would represent changes of +10.36% and +37.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. VICI Properties Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.54. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.27.

We can also see that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.3 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.