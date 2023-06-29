VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $31.38, marking a +1.23% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.99%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.25%.

VICI Properties Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 10.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $884.83 million, up 33.53% from the prior-year quarter.

VICI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $3.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.84% and +36.44%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower within the past month. VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.6. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.47.

Also, we should mention that VICI has a PEG ratio of 2.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. VICI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

