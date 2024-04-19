VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $27.89, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.05%.

The company's stock has dropped by 5.72% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 6.2% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 1, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, up 5.66% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $942.27 million, indicating a 7.36% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.25 per share and a revenue of $3.8 billion, signifying shifts of +4.65% and +5.32%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.05% upward. As of now, VICI Properties Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.23. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.95.

Also, we should mention that VICI has a PEG ratio of 6.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as trading concluded yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 86, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

