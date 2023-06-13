VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $32.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 8.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

VICI Properties Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, VICI Properties Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $882.95 million, up 33.25% from the year-ago period.

VICI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $3.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.92% and +36.2%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.5% higher within the past month. VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VICI Properties Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.86 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.95.

Also, we should mention that VICI has a PEG ratio of 2.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VICI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.