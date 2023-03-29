VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $31.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.88% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 7.84% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, up 15.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $810.38 million, up 94.51% from the year-ago period.

VICI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $3.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.84% and +29.4%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher. VICI Properties Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.92. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.66.

Also, we should mention that VICI has a PEG ratio of 2.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VICI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

