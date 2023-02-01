VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed the most recent trading day at $34.47, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 7.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.27%.

VICI Properties Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. On that day, VICI Properties Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $765.84 million, up 99.88% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.66% higher. VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.65, so we one might conclude that VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, VICI's PEG ratio is currently 2.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.