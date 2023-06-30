VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed the most recent trading day at $31.43, moving +0.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.67% in that time.

VICI Properties Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 10.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $884.83 million, up 33.53% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $3.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.84% and +36.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% lower. VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.54, which means VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.06 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

