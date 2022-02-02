VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed the most recent trading day at $28.77, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.94% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 23, 2022. In that report, analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $377.87 million, up 1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower within the past month. VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, VICI Properties Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.97, which means VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

