VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) standing at $28.55, reflecting a +0.42% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.64%.

The company's stock has dropped by 4.44% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 5.08% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.04%.

The upcoming earnings release of VICI Properties Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 1, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.56, showcasing a 5.66% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $942.27 million, indicating a 7.36% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $3.8 billion, indicating changes of +4.65% and +5.32%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.08% decrease. As of now, VICI Properties Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.18, which means VICI Properties Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 6.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.12.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.